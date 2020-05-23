Body

Frank D. Hughes, 87, of Clayton, GA passed away at his home with his family at his side.

Frank was born in Tusquitee, NC to the late Joseph Mack Hughes and the late Elizabeth Shields Hughes. He was names herdsman of the year in 1973, Sunday school teacher at Tiger Church of God. He played the guitar and enjoyed singing. He was a loving Husband, Father, grandfather and brother.

In addition to his parents Frank was preceded in death by his wife Shelby Lambert Hughes; two brothers, David Paul Hughes, Jim Hughes; two sisters, Lois Ray and Annie Burch.

He is survived by one, son Tommy Lee Hughes (Sandy) of Franklin, NC; three daughters, Linda English (Louis), Sandra Burrell, Brenda McCrackin (Joe) of Clayton, GA; four sisters, Judy Anderson, Phillis Dale, Faye Higdon; nine grandchildren; nineteen Great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

There will be no visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Family will have a private service. A celebration of Mr. Frank’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to Peoples Baptist Church in memory of Frank D. Hughes.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.