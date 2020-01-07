Body

Fritzie Seifert was born in West Texas, the youngest daughter of Fred and Allie Carter Seifert. Her older sister, Lucille, predeceased her in 1991.



Fritzie and her parents survived a total house fire and later, devastation from a tornado. Upon graduating from high school in San Angelo, TX, she joined the Catholic church and became a nun. During her 17 years as a nun, she lived in convents in Florida, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. She gained an education during that time earning two Bachelors degrees, two Masters degrees and almost completing a doctorate.



Upon leaving the convent she continued to emphasize education working in the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, public schools as a high school counselor focusing particularly on at risk students.



At retirement, Fritzie, an avid birder, hiker, and artist was ready for a new adventure. She picked up and moved to the beautiful mountains of Rabun County, Georgia where she continued to live for more than 20 years until her death. Fritzie furthered her passion in education in Rabun County. She began and participated in book and philosophy groups, and did volunteer work all centered around promoting the love she had and hoped to instill in others for education, at every age.



Fritzie died peacefully on Dec. 4. She was much loved by friends and family. She will be missed.



A small, private memorial celebration will be held for her in January.