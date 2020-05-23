Body

Fulton A. Denny, age 74, of Cornelia, Ga. went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, May 17, 2020 following a brief illness under hospice care.

Mr. Denny was born on Feb. 10, 1946 in Clayton, Ga. to the late Ira Parker and Nancy Jean Denny. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Denny.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cornelia. Fulton loved to spend time in the garden working with his flowers and he also enjoyed traveling extensively both in the United States and abroad. Fulton was known as "Papa" or "Pops" to his grandchildren, whom he enjoyed spending time with.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Gail Fincher Denny, of Cornelia; four children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one sister, Scarlet Woods, of Statesboro, Ga.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535.