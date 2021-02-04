Body

George Lesley Walker, age 83, of Rabun Gap, Ga., passed away on January 25, 2021.

George was born the son of the late George Hog Walker and the late India Lesley Walker on November 11, 1937 in Haines City, Florida.

George received his Bachelors of Science in Citrus Production at Southern Florida.

George was a consultant to many corporations and a very well-known citrus grower. He worked for Grower’s Fertilizer for 18 years. Then he went to Turner Foods where he was Vice President of Production. Then he opened his own business, Caloosahatchee Management, where he managed groves along with his own. He received an Outstanding Leadership Service award as Chairman of the IFAS Southwest Florida Citrus Advisory Committee. His extensive knowledge in the citrus industry made him a go to for many people in the industry. He was an expert when it came to problems in a grove.

George was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Wolffork Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Walker of Rabun Gap; sons, Rodger Brinson (Nicole) of Payneville, Kentucky, Robert Walker of Tampa, Florida, Chuck Smith (Dina) of Gainesville, Florida, Jesse Smith of Lakemont, Georgia; daughters, Pam Walker Peterson (Chris) of Polk City, Florida, April Smith Parker (Jack) of Lakemont, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303 in memory of George Walker.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.