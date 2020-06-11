Body

Ginny Peters lived her 76 years of life fully, and passed away on May 31, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.

She grew up in New Jersey, then moved to Casselberry, Florida with her husband, Jerry, to raise their three girls.

There she was active in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and developed many friendships. Ginny never met a stranger and always managed to remember so much about the people she encountered, and the things and people they loved. She built many friendships along the way, and became part of her church family in Valdosta, Ga., then later in Rabun Gap, Ga.

Ginny worked for many years in the dental field in Central Florida and later worked for Hospice as a volunteer coordinator. Her compassion for those in the end stages of their life, came full circle with the kindness of Four Seasons Hospice in North Carolina who took great care of her in her final weeks.

In her final days, Ginny’s happiest moments were when she was spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She surrounded herself with family photos and spoke fondly of the memories they had together throughout the years.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Peters of Sylva, N.C.; her daughters Nadine Morden, and Bernadette Peters of Sylva, N.C. and Denise Peters of Mims, Fla.) and grandchildren (David Morden of Palm Coast, Fla., and Kevin Morden and Chelsea Morden of Sylva, N.C. as well as other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, N.C.28731

Appalachian Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.