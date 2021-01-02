Body

Gwen Williford Watson, age 82, of Lakemont, Ga. passed away on December 22, 2020 at Union County Hospital.

Born July 13, 1938 in Atlanta, Fulton County, Ga. and lived in the East Lake area of Dekalb County until 1953 when she moved to Toccoa, Ga.

She was the daughter of the late Roy S. Williford and Ida Mary Rimes Williford. She was of the Episcopal faith but had a special place in her heart for the Flat Creek Baptist Church of Lakemont.

She was a member of the 1956 class of Toccoa High School of which she had a special fondness. Gwen shared a special group of lifetime friends that she met with regularly until her passing.

She was an accountant with APAC Georgia, a division of Ashland Oil where she retired in 1993 after 25 years of service.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Howard Gene Watson of Lakemont, sons Franklin Shields Watson of Talking Rock, Ga., Robert Michael Watson and William Kenneth Watson of Cartersville, Ga. and daughter Debra Gene Watson of Talking Gap, Ga., four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces. Gwen always looked forward to spending time with all of her extended family members and will always be remembered for her quick wit. She was a loving mother, aunt, and sister-in-law.

As per Gwen’s wishes, her body was cremated with a private family service to be held at a later date. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Gwen to the Flat Creek Baptist Church, 1433 Low Gap Road Lakemont, Ga. 30552.