Hannah Bee Reagan Tibor, age 92, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on July 23, 2020.

Hannah was born the daughter of the late Ben Reagan and Velva May Reynolds Reagan on Feb. 2, 1928 in Seminole, Oklahoma. Hannah was a graduate of the Redwood High School. She loved antiques and art shopping. She enjoyed ceramics, doll collecting, and collected beautiful planters. In her professional life she worked as a bookkeeper. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, William Francis Tibor, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Hannah never met a stranger and enjoyed being with people. She always made everyone feel welcome. She often visited family in California and they visited her often as well. She always let the family know how much she loved her sisters and she was always excited when her grandchildren and great- grandchildren came to visit.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her three sons, Kerry Michael Tibor, Sr., Kelly Thomas Tibor and Kasey Charles Tibor; one brother, Hugh Harold Harrell Reagan.

Her survivors include her son, Kim William Tibor; two daughter in laws, Michelle Tibor Warren, Joan Tibor, both of Jacksonville, Fl.; her three sisters, Janey Lee Sibley, of Viasalia, Calif.; Norma Nadine Scudder, Fresno, Calif. ; Bennie Gay Reagan, San Francisco, Calif.; three grandchildren, Kerry Michael Tibor, Jr. (Irene), Kristine Michelle Tibor (Michael), Hillary Brooke Tibor Shuman (Brad); six great-grandchildren, Collin Tibor, Carson Tucker, Maximus Bryant, Kelly Thomas Shuman, Rhett Sterling Shuman, Dallas Shuman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.