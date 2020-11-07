Body

After living for 101 years on Earth, Helen Rogers Nichols began living in Heaven on Oct. 21, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1919 in the Germany Community to the late John Logan Rogers and the late Deskie Justus Rogers. Helen lived through two global pandemics, the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918-1919 and the Covid-19 Pandemic of 2019-2020.

In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husband, Carlos Nichols; siblings, Dean, Morris, and Jud Rogers, Ethel Wilson, Fannie Lane and Lexie Dillard; son-in-law, Dennis Chamblee; daughter-in-law, Clarice Nichols; grandson, Clifford Dennis Chamblee.

Surviving are her son, Jud Nichols; daughters, Carlene (Phil) Lovell, Rosalyn Chamblee, Patricia (Bob) Owens; grandchildren, Jim Lovell, Christy Smith, Janet (Chris) Felder, Jill (Chuck) Bray, Matthew (Nikki) Chamblee and Logan (Emily) Nichols; Great-grandchildren, Hailey Smith, Jase Bray, Rachel Felder, Grady Bray, Rowan Nichols and Lilly Bray.

Helen attended school in the Germany Community, Tallulah Falls, Rabun Gap Junior College and Piedmont College. She taught school in Dalton, Ga., before moving back home to teach at Plum Orchard and Persimmon Community Schools, and later marrying Carlos Nichols. Many times she walked from Germany to teach school on Plum Orchard. She and her husband also owned and operated Tallulah River Grocery for 19 years, along with Nichols Campground on Tallulah River. Her passions were weaving and making baskets out of broom straw.

She loved the Lord (having read the Bible through 23 times), her family and friends. Never a woman to stay idle, she worked in her garden until she was 96 years old and loved reading, crocheting, quilting, and cooking while making the best rolls ever.

