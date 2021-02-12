Body

Hudson Queen, 82, of Clayton, Ga. passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Queen was born in Rabun County, Ga. on May 10, 1938 and was the son of the late Paul Jackson Queen and Leona Redden Queen. He worked as a fitter in the wood working profession at Scoville in Habersham County. He was also a member of the North Clayton Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Paul and Leona Queen, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Queen;, a son, Michael Queen; a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and David Whitworth; by three brothers, Paul Queen, Jr., Chester Queen and Calvin Queen; and by five sisters, Vassie Worley, Patsy O'Shields, Martha Lee, Kathrine Kilby and Wannette Queen.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Melody Queen of Clayton, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Cristina Queen of Mt. City, Ga.; and a sister, Barbara Taylor of Rabun Gap, Ga. Six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren also survive.

The body is at Hunter Funeral Home and will be taken to Rabun Memory Park in Tiger, Ga. on Friday, February 12, 2021 for a graveside service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jewell Gaines officiating. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distance due to COVID-19.

The family is at the home of his son on Liberty Lane in Clayton, Ga.