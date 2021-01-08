J. Robert (Bob) Nelson

Body

J. Robert Nelson (Bob), 90, of Tiger, Ga. died on January 3, 2021.

He was born January 2, 1931 in Jamestown, N.Y. He was the son of the late Holgen and Esther Nelson.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Cheryl Stamp (Russ) of Port Townsend, Wa.; son J. Randall Nelson of Asheville, N.Y.; daughter Julie Nelson of Jamestown, N.Y.; son Scott Nelson (Gianna) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-daughter Lynda Cooksey (Terry) of Dawsonville, Ga.; step-son Kevin Allan (Debra) of Anderson, S.C.; as well as 13 grandchildren and six great-granddaughters.

Bob was a member of Grace Bible Church in Mountain City, Ga. where he served on the board for a number of years. He was an architectural draftsman, specializing in custom home design.

Bob and his wife, Mary, moved to Tiger 32 years ago and fell in love with the people and considered it his true home.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.

The family is at the home in Tiger, Ga.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.