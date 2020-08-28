Body

Mr. Jack Ray Duncan, 83, died peacefully on August 12, 2020. He was a resident of Jacksonville Health and Rehab Center in Jacksonville, Ala. at the time of his death. Previously, Mr. Duncan had been a long-time resident of Clayton, Ga.

A member of a pioneer family in the Duncan Community near Alexander City, Alabama, Mr. Duncan graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City in 1955 and earned a degree in business administration from the University of Alabama in 1959. He and his wife, Lou Ann Mulliniks Duncan, both graduated from the University of Alabama. They met in Atlanta at St. Marks Methodist Church where they were married in 1963.

Mr. Duncan was traffic manager for Rich’s Department Store in Atlanta, Georgia for 23 years. He also worked at Lanier Express in Peachtree City, Ga. for several years. He was an active member of a number of churches, including St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Atlanta, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ga., East Side Baptist Church, Marietta, Ga., North Side United Methodist Church, Atlanta, Ga., and Clayton First Methodist Church in Clayton, Ga., Mr. Duncan sang bass in the Robert Shaw Chorale and in the church choirs of the churches he attended in Atlanta, Marietta and Clayton. Mr. Duncan ran track in high school and continued to be a runner well into his later adult years. His hobbies included football, notably, The Alabama Crimson Tide, The Atlanta Braves, and he was an avid runner.

Mr. Duncan is survived by the love of his life of 57 years, Lou Ann Mulliniks Duncan of Jacksonville, AL, formerly of Marietta Ga.; their son, John E. Duncan and his wife, Ellen of Weaver, Ala; and their daughter, Kay Duncan Christensen and husband, Richard of Marietta, GA; two sisters, Dora Biven of Dunwoody, Ga., and Mary Finch of Chevy Chase, MD.; grandchildren, Joshua Christensen, Ami Christensen, Sarah Christensen and Grace Christensen, all of Marietta, Ga.; four nieces and two nephews, Jane Biven of Atlanta, Ga., Louis Biven of Atlanta, Ga., Russ Biven of Knoxville, Tenn., Elizabeth Ann Koehler of St. Louis, Mo., Julie Colombo, Merritt Island Fla., and Peggy Irvin of Clayton, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Vickie Oliver of Orlando, Fla.

Mr. Duncan is preceded by his father and mother, Ewell and Mary Lou Duncan of Alexander City; and a brother, Dr. John Duncan of Gadsden, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Clayton First United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 205 Ministry Mountain Drive Clayton Ga. 30525.

Online condolences may be made to the Duncan family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.