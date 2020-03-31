Body

James Carlos Ramey, age 72, of Clayton and Lula Ga., passed away on March 17, 2020 at Mountain Lakes Medical Center in Clayton, Ga.

He was born on November 12, 1947 in Rabun County, Ga., to Jan Smith Ramey and the late James “Babe” Ramey. He was a carpenter and member of Tiger Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, his wife Jan Smith Ramey of Lula, Ga.; one daughter, Candace Rivera of Winston Salem, N.C.; three sons, J.O. Ramey (Jennie) of Huntsville, Al., Matthew Ramey (Beverly) of Rabun Gap, Ga., and Josh Ramey (Natasha) of Clayton, Ga.; two brothers, Ronald Ramey (Carla) of Clayton, Ga. and Toddy Ramey (Elaine) of Clayton, Ga.; three sisters, Lucy Jacobs of Clayton, Ga., Susie Smith of Rabun Gap, Ga., and Teeter Davis of Clayton, Ga.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

A memorial service will follow on a later date.

The family is at the home on Babe Ramey Road in Clayton, Ga.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

