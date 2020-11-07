Body

Jesse McLean Godwin, age 65, of Clayton, Ga., passed on Nov. 1, 2020 with his family at his side.

Jesse was born in Durham, NC the son of the late Bernard Benjamin Godwin and the late Nellie Elizabeth Atkinson Godwin. Jesse was a loving husband to his wife, Helen Craig Godwin. Jesse was always doting over his two daughters and his grandchild. Jesse enjoyed deep sea fishing, he took pride in the way his yard looked, keeping it immaculate. Jesse enjoyed the study of astronomy, observing the night sky’s beauty with an eye that served him well in his other great passion – photography.

In addition to his parents Jesse was preceded in death by one brother, Buddy Godwin, and one sister, Teresa Asbell.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Craig Godwin of Clayton, Ga.; two daughters, Brooke Ferguson (Bruce) of Cornelia, Ga., Melissa Carpenter (Christopher) of Dawsonville, Ga.; two sisters, Dee Asbell of Durham, N.C., Liz Mosier of Newberry, Fla.; one brother, Tim Godwin of Jacksonville, Fla.; one grandchild, Reece Ferguson.

The family held a private Celebration of Life service in Beck Funeral Home Chapel Monday Nov. 2, 2020.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Sid Weber Memorial Fund P.O. Box 485 Rabun Gap, Ga. 30568 in Memory of Jesse Godwin.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.