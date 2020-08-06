Body

John Lee Wyatt, of Dillard, Ga., passed away on July 30, 2020, his 81st birthday.

Lee was born the son of the late Mertha Lee Wyatt and the late Beverly Gardner Royal Wyatt on July 30, 1939. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Jonathon Levii English.

He received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Georgia Tech where he went on to work for the Atlanta Journal Constitution for 23 years as the Head of the Mechanical Department. Lee then worked for Paul Heard Company for several years while overseeing the installation of heating and air in several establishments such as the Georgia Dome, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, multiple hospitals, prisons, and the Georgia Port Authority. He founded Wyatt Mechanical Company in 1995, an HVAC company in Rabun County, where he retired.

In his retirement, Lee never actually stopped working. He was on the building committee at the Head of Tennessee Baptist Church where he served for many years. He loved golfing and fly fishing, especially in Wyoming, and was a member of Trout Unlimited. His greatest love was his family. Lee spent as much as time with his family as he possibly could. Watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their extra-curricular activities brought him the greatest joy.

His survivors include his wife, Betty Kelly Wyatt; two sons, David (Lisa) Wyatt, of Highlands, N.C.; Tracy (Wendy) Wyatt, of Tampa, Fla.; one stepson, Claude (DeeDee) Dillard, of Dillard, Ga.; three daughters, Sandra Lee Wyatt, of Destin, Fla.; Kelly (Dean) Owens, of Dillard, Ga.; Leslie Wyatt, of Destin, Fla; two sisters, Anne Wyatt Damewood, of Atlanta, Ga.; Judy Jacobs Cleveland, of Cumming, Ga.; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive him.

Due to the pandemic our nation is currently facing, the family will hold a private burial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee’s memory to the Roy Kelly Fund at Head of Tennessee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 184 Dillard, Georgia 30537.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.