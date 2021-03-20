Body

Josefina Baringo Reed, age 83 of Clayton, Ga., passed away March 13, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born September 17, 1937 the daughter of the late Josfa Velasco and Bernardo Baringo.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved to travel and enjoyed going shopping looking for bargain deals.

She is survived by her husband Peter Guy Reed, one daughter Josefina Fernandez, two sons Max Reed, and Jose Carbero, two grandchildren Alexandria and Dylan Reed and two sisters in Italy.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Scleroderma Foundation 300 Rosewood Drive suite 105, Danvers, Mass. 01923.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.