Body

Kay Turpin Carpenter, age 70, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on July 23, 2020. Kay was born the daughter of the late Jesse Hardman Turpin and the late Mildred Virginia Stancil Turpin.

Kay was a loving wife to Jack for 54 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a warm heart and enjoyed people and was always laughing and cutting up. She enjoyed doing crafts for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Turpin, and a brother in law, Ricky Webb.

Kay is survived by her husband Jack Carpenter; one daughter, Lisa Carpenter Hopper (Troy) of Wiley, Georgia; one son, Kyle Carpenter (Karen) of Clayton, Georgia; one sister, Emily Webb of Clayton, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Judy Turpin of Lakemont, Georgia; four grandchildren, Victoria Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Erica Carpenter, Garrett Carpenter; one great-grand-children and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will have a private service and burial at Rabun Memory Park in Tiger, Georgia.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.