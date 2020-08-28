Body

Lawrence Marvin Gillespie, 71, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on August 18, 2020.

Larry was born the son of the late Marvin Marshall Gillespie and the late Gertrude Telles Gillespie on Feb. 13, 1949.

He was a member of the 1967 graduating class of Rabun County, he also graduated from the University of Georgia as well as the University of Louisville Dental School. He practiced dentistry for 41 years. Lawrence served as Mayor of Clayton and on the City Council. He loved UGA football and Louisville basketball. “Doc” was a master story teller with an infectious laugh. Golf was always a favorite pastime of his and he enjoyed the camaraderie and competiveness of the game. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always cared so deeply for those in our community and gave back in so many ways.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Gertrude Gillespie and one sister, Judy Church.

His survivors include his wife, Marie Gillespie, of the home; two sons, Eric (Melissa) Gillespie, of Hendersonville, North Carolina and Brian (Leah) Gillespie, of Asheville, North Carolina; two daughters, Lauren (Ryan) Gillespie Sanders, Greensboro, Georgia and Heather Gillespie (John Fincher), of Clayton, Georgia; one sister, Linda Sutt (Scott), of Savannah, Georgia; five grandchildren, Meredith Gillespie, Julia Gillespie, Manuel Gillespie, Emory Gillespie, Avery Beth Sanders.

The family held a celebration of life service on Friday August, 21, 2020 at the Kingwood Country Club.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in “Doc’s” memory to the Clayton First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 703 Clayton, Ga. 30525.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.