Lemuel Benjamin (Benny) Buice, 79, passed away on February 27, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Georgia.

Benny was born May 11, 1941 in Lawrenceville, Georgia and graduated from Gwinnett County High School with honors. He was Star Student of Gwinnett County for 1959.

He graduated from North Georgia College and graduated with a BS in Physics and got his Masters degree from Clemson University in South Carolina.

He was a Vietnam-Era veteran and was a commissioned officer attaining the rank of Captain. After serving he taught for two years at North Georgia College. He then went to work for Bellsouth Corporation as an engineer, and retired after 30 years in the communication business.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemuel J. Buice and Mary Mason Buice and his step father, Johnny Campbell.

Surviving are his wife and companion of 57 years Dorothy (Scruggs) Buice; three daughters: Becky (Mike) Ramsey; Linna Shipman; Beth (Hai) Trinh; ten grandchildren: Jennifer (Daniel) Wiggley, Joseph (Savannah) Ramsey; Billy, Nathan and Honor Shipman; Dustin, Blaise, Constance, Addie and Ender Trinh; and two great grandchildren: Caleb Norrell and Tate Wiggley.

Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Jane (Danny) Nash and Deborah (Gerald) Spivey; and one brother Edwin Buice.

Benny loved the Lord and served as Deacon at Rock Bridge Baptist Church for many years. He loved to sing and his favorite hymn was “How Great Thou Art.”

Visitation will be on March 4, 2021 from 1-2:45 pm with a private family service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rocky Grove Baptist Church 6900 Bridge Creek Road Tiger, Ga. 30576.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com