Luther J. Weaver of Turnerville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 after a brief illness.

A career sailor, Mr. Weaver served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1974. During this time, he saw action in World War II, the Korean War, and also completed two tours of service in Vietnam.

Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by his wife, Doris M. Weaver, his ex-wife and friend Elizabeth Weaver, his son Dennis Weaver, his daughter Sheila Kimball, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include a son, Johnnie Weaver of Turnerville, Ga, a brother, Claude Weaver of Toccoa, Ga, grandchildren Scott and Michelle Kimball of Turnerville, Ga, and Jonathan and Ashley Kimball of Tennessee, great-grandchildren Daniel, Mary-Jean, Elizabeth and Annabelle Kimball, stepdaughter Lisa Wilburn and step-grandchildren Rusty and Michaela Wilburn of Clayton, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at the Habersham Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Clarkesville, Ga on Friday, March 12th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La.