Marie Hamlett Barley, age 83, of Tiger, Ga., passed away on October 28, 2020.

Marie was born the daughter of the late Ernest Bernard Hamlett and the late Ida Pickle Hamlett on March 31, 1937. She worked in retail in her professional life at the Law Pharmacy. She was a member of the Christian faith, and a devoted member of Clayton Baptist Church. She helped with the children’s play and preschool for many years. She was also secretary of the WMU for many years, and taught Sunday school. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Barley; two sisters, Kate Peak and Myrtle Harris.

Her survivors include her sons, Alex Barley and Dean Barley (Lisa), of Tiger; her sister, Mary Hester Hamlett, of Gretna, Va.; two grandchildren, Ashley Barley and William Barley.

A private family service will be held with burial in the Rabun Memory Park Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donation be made in Marie’s memory to the Clayton Baptist Church Benevolence Fund 87 Church St. Clayton, Ga. 30525.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.