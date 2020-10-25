Body

Martha Jean Ramey, 78, formerly of Tiger, Ga., went to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Glenn Phillips (Sandra) of Columbus, Ga. and daughter Brenda Webb; sisters Sue Mayro (Harold), Lee Kilby, Elaine Justice; four grandchildren, Daniel Phillips, Raechal Agnew, Brittany Webb, Justin Webb; eight great-grandchildren, Maeleigh, Amaris, Peyton, Ben, Elijah, Paisley, Andrew, Zachary and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Ramey; parents William (Bill) and Ruby Phillips and her sister, Linda Edwards.

Ms. Ramey was born on March 30, 1942 in Rabun County. She was a homemaker and worked for many years at Rabun Mills and also at Lakemont Manufacturing. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Columbus, Ga.

There will be a private memorial at a later date. You may contact her son, Glenn Phillips, via mail at 1051 Vineville St., Columbus, Ga. 31904.