Mary Laura Lenora Thompson Crane, lovingly known as “Tootsie”, age 95, of Clayton, went to her heavenly home January 2, 2021. She was born in the Persimmon community, the daughter of the late Hettie Thompson and the late Ralph Thompson. She was the oldest member of Persimmon Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Tootsie was preceded in death by her husband Dan Louis Crane Jr.; one granddaughter, Jerri Leigh Crane Cannup; grandson, Amos Glenn Crane; four sisters, Margie York, Edith English, Mildred Philyaw, Cornelia Mashburn; three brothers, Tommy Thompson, Homer Thompson, Ty Thompson; one nephew Roger Thompson, and one niece Penny Thompson.

Tootsie is survived by three children: Tommy Crane (Peggy), Tiger , Freddie Crane (Dolores) of Clayton, Regina Bedingfield of Tiger; nine grandchildren: Jeff Crane (Donna) of Texas, John Crane (Amanda) of Clayton, Wendy Crane (April Garris) of Clayton, Heather McKay (Chauncey) of Clayton, Chad Bedingfield (Heather) of Tiger, Lisa Welborn (Greg) of Clayton, Jennifer Ramey (Kent) of Tiger, John Bedingfield (Jamee) of Loganville; one brother, Kermit Thompson (Dot) of Clayton; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews: N.C. York, Wanda Hutchison (Chip), Pam Thompson, Perry Thompson (Lyn), Phil Thompson (Sandee), Scott Thompson(Marion), Steve Thompson, Flossie Law, Lois Murphy, Lucille Taylor.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Persimmon Baptist Church with Rev. Ronia Hunter and Rev. Raymond Page officiating. Burial followed in the Persimmon Cemetery.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.