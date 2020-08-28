Body

Mary Linda Bishop passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 21, 2020 just 10 days prior to her 99th birthday. Mary Linda was a native Atlantan, born to the late Edgar E. Dawes and Frances Smith Dawes. Mary Linda grew up in the Kirkwood and Lenox Park neighborhoods, graduating from Atlanta Girls High and Georgia State College for Women.

Mary Linda married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, the late William F. Bishop of Atlanta. Bill left Emory University to enlist in the Navy at the beginning of World War II. A hastily arranged ceremony led to their move to Boston. After World War II ended, they returned to Atlanta, where they settled in Avondale Estates and raised their 4 children there. Mary Linda and Bill worked together building his successful business and enjoyed an active social life with friends they cherished for many years. Mary Linda was active in the Avondale Garden Club, the PTA, several bridge clubs, church activities, as well as supporting all her children’s activities. They didn’t miss a single Avondale High football game for 10 years. She was an involved and loving mother, and a formative example of self-discipline and strength of character.

In 1960, Mary Linda and Bill began spending weekends at their cabin on Lake Burton in the North Georgia Mountains, and happily retired there in 1990. Those were happy days of home improvement projects, boating, cookouts and gardening. The Bishops enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe; upon returning home Mary Linda would say “that the most wonderful castle is right here and we have a million dollar sunset out over the mountains of Lake Burton”.

After 61 years of marriage, her devoted Bill passed away in 2003. She is also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Dawes; son, Stephen David Bishop and grandson, Michael David Fowler.

Mary Linda continued to live actively at Lake Burton until her health declined in 2016. She was loved and her smiles and hugs will be deeply missed by her large family as well as by old and new friends alike.

Mary Linda is survived by her daughters Valerie Bishop Jones (Marshall) of Cumming; Patricia Bishop Roland of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter-in-law Ellen E. Bishop of Decatur; son Robert (Bob) E. Bishop (Pamela) of Mount Pleasant, SC. She is cherished by her grandchildren: Lisa (Tom) Konz; Carlos (Erin) Martinez; Melissa (Stan Curtis) Bishop; David Bishop; Justin (Catherine) Bishop; Shannon (Hampton) Praete; Ted (Anne) Bishop; Ellen K. Bishop; Joshua (Kim) Antinozzi; and Sal (Marina) Antinozzi. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Sarah and Mackenzie Konz; Quade and Zoe Martinez; Felix and Owen Curtis; Violet and Opal Bishop: Avery, Mack and Sam Bishop; Lilly and Charlotte Praete; Ryan and Luke Bishop; Andrew Whittle; Anthony and Mia Antinozzi; and Hank Antionzzi. They will all remember their beloved Great Gran and her time spent with her playing Rummikub, as well as sharing her love of gardening and nature.

Our family would like to thank the loving caregivers at Belmont Village of Johns Creek where Mary Linda resided in comfort since 2016. A private family gathering will be held at St. James Episcopal Church’s Memory Garden, in Clayton, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wildcat Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 5228 Georgia 197, Clarkesville, GA 30523 or St. James Episcopal Church, 260 Warwoman Road, Clayton, Ga. 30525.

