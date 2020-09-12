Body

Mrs. Maureen Platt of Sky Valley, Ga. passed away Monday, August 24 in Mission Hospital, Asheville, North Carolina. She was 79 years old. She was predeceased by her husband John Platt in 2008. Maureen and her husband were married for 35 years.

Maureen attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Trenton, NJ, where she received her RN in nursing. She also attended the College of NJ, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. In addition, she attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Clinical Nursing and Nursing Administration.

Maureen also taught at Emory University, before retiring with her husband, John, to their home in Sky Valley Georgia. Here she continued to work to meet not just the health needs of the community, but was also active in all parts of the community. She served on the town council, as a member of the police auxiliary, as a member of the Sky Valley Chapel Administrative board.

Maureen leaves behind a brother, Larry McKenna, of Sarasota, Florida; a niece, Allison Keenen, of Philadelphia; two grandnephews: Zackery and Jacob; a step grandson, Albert of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Memorial services have yet to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sky Valley Police Department would be greatly appreciated.