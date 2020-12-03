Body

Michael David Smith, age 71, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on November 23, 2020.

David was born the son of the late Milton Smith and the late Bernice Edmonds Smith on January 7, 1949. In his professional life he worked as a master plumber, and worked for Reeves building supply for many years before starting his own plumbing contractor company. He enjoyed farming, and liked to fish and camp. He never met a stranger and was always smiling. He was a Christian and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Tiger, Georgia, as well as a previous volunteer for the Clayton Fire Department. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and was always quick to help anyone that was in need.

His parents preceded him in death.

His survivors include his loving wife, Judy Justus Smith, of the home; his two daughters, Tonya Smith Ramey (Anthony), of Mt. Airy, Georgia, Torri Smith Beck (Johnny), of Clayton; his step-sister, Dianne Baldwin (James), of Clayton; two grandchildren, Lawson Beck and Brooks Beck; a number of cousins, including his special cousin, Sharon McCauley (Cecil).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial to follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bethel Baptist Church or the Sid Weber Memorial Fund P.O. Box 485 Rabun Gap, GA 30568.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.