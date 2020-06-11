Body

Michael John Galbreath, 78, of Dillard, Ga., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Born Nov. 1, 1941 and raised in Seattle, Wash., he attended the University of Washington, receiving his B.S. degree in political science. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Air Force attaining the rank of captain as a B-52 pilot. He later joined Delta Airlines, retiring as captain after 32 years of service. Upon retirement, Michael moved to Dillard, Ga. where he resided for the past 19 years.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and John Galbreath. He is survived by his wife Gail Zoellner Galbreath and her parents Earl and Clara Zoellner of Dillard, Georgia; his children Brad Galbreath, Traci Galbreath Howell and Jim Galbreath; his brother Pat Galbreath, and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to Rabun Paws4Life at https://www.rabunpaws4life.com/memorials---tributes.html

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.