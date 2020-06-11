Body

Michelle Lynn Frady, 37, of Lakemont, Ga. passed away at Northeast. Georgia Medical Center on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Born in Dekalb County, Ga. on March 15, 1983, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Frady and Pauline Callenback. She worked as a waiter at Wendy’s restaurant and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis M. Frady and brothers, Micheal Frady and Bobby Frady. She is survived by her fiance, Frank Shaldon, mother Pauline Callenback Frady, sons Dillon Blake Shedd of Lakemont, Ryan M. Shedd of Lakemont, a daughter Jazamine Frady of Lakemont, a brother, David Frady of Clayton, three sisters, Cheryl Cave of Medford, Or., Julie Mayo (Clifford) of Longcreek, S.C. and Wendy McDonald (Scott) of Medford, Or.

The body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held on June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rabun County Recreation Department with Doug Frady and friends as speakers.

The family is at the home of her mother Pauline Frady on Old 441 South in Lakemont, Ga.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

