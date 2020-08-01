Body

Pamalee Menchetti Busick, age 70 of Clayton, passed peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home in her husband's arms. She was preceded in death her mother, Kay Gradsky; father Leon Gradsky; and older brother, Ron Gradsky.

Surviving are loving husband of 30 years, David Busick; daughters, Nina Menchetti Crump and Dana Menchetti Kelly; son, Tory Menchetti; stepson, Scott Busick; sister, Barbara Busbin; 7 grandchildren.

Pam and her family moved to Clayton 20 years ago coming from Fort Pierce, Fla. Pam never felt more at home as she did in the mountains. Pam worked in the real estate business. She loved her family, friends, animals, and she loved to garden and cook. Her favorite name was Nana. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Paws 4 Life.

A private celebration of life will be held.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com

Habersham Crematory (678-617-22110) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.