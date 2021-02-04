Body

Ralph Edward Woods, 71, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home.

Born in Seattle, Wa. on October 16, 1949, he was the son of the late Garnel Bunk Woods and Grace Bradley Woods. He spent his childhood and adult life in Rabun County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from law enforcement, where he worked for the Clayton Police Department and the Sky Valley Police Department. He was also a member of Chechero Baptist Church.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Garnel Bunk and Grace Woods. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Ramey Woods, three sons, Clint Woods (Glenda), Dean Woods (Amanda), Robbie Hunter (Amber), two daughters, Shanya Woods and Sherri Lawrence (Darrell), two brothers, Rev. Mickey Woods (Vickie) and Wayne Smiley Woods, and a sister, Ellen Woods Watts. Fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive.

A graveside service was held at the Dixon Family Cemetery on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 with Rev. Avery Lawrence officiating, with Full Military Honors.

The family is at the home on Woods Road in Clayton.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.