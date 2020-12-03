Body

On Monday, November 23, 2020, the Giles family lost their daddy, brother and grandfather. Randy Dean Giles entered into the presence of the Lord unexpectedly that night.

Randy was born in Rabun County Hospital on October 19, 1957. His parents were the late Little Willie and late Lulu Belle Giles of Mountain City. He graduated in 1974 from Rabun County High School and attended North Georgia Tech. Randy married Susan Marie Marie Mason on October 19, 1979. Randy and his family later moved to Habersham County, and then to Franklin, N.C., where he lived the last 24 years. He worked as a technician at Parkdale for most of his life. He was also an ordained minister. He loved Christ the Lord and was a member of Tessentee Baptist Church in Otto, N.C.

Randy was a man who strongly loved his family, his job and his church. He had so much family and so many friends who cared for him. Randy loved all his family and wanted to spend time with them as much as he could. He loved driving through the Great Smokies and going on hikes. One of his favorite things to do was go to Dollywood with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Taylor’s Chapel on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Burial was at Taylor’s Chapel Cemetery, with Rev. Robin Welborn and Rev. Thomas Burrell officiating.

Pallbearers were Jeff Giles, Dalton Giles, J.T. Giles, Hunter Giles, Kenneth Coalley and Buddy Botts. Honorary pallbearers were David and Rick Coalley, Alex York and Rev. Carl Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Susan, and grandson Greyson.

Randy is survived by his six boys, Keith (Lyndie), Matt (Nicki), Adam (Ariel), Jason (Antonia), Justin (Lois) and Randy Jr. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Cordelia, Nathaniel, Bryson, Madiysn, Suz, Sarah, Nia and Neveah.

He is also survived by sisters Williene Edwards (Brian), Gussie Heniges (Mike), Lorrie (Lonnie), brother Jeff (Michelle) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His tireless love and devotion were evident in his last moments. May he Rest in Peace.

The family is at the home of his son and daughter-in-law Matt and Nicki Giles in Mountain City, Ga.