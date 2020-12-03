Body

Rev. Robert (Bob) E. Gorday passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in 1928 in Jackson, Miss. to John and Thelma Gorday. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie, and is survived by his loving children Grace (Jack) Franus, Mary (Mike) Osterholt, Mark (Michelle) Gorday, Paul (Khanh) Gorday; and adoring grandchildren Julia, Ryan, Eric, Jonathan and Joshua Gorday.

He is also survived by brothers Charles Gorday and John (Anne) Gorday; sisters-in-law Frances Green and Sybil James; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and was stationed at Pearl Harbor in 1946. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Millsaps College and a Master of Divinity Degree from Emory University Candler School of Theology. He then served as a Chaplain in the US Air Force for 2 years before serving for 41 years as a United Methodist Minister, spending the majority of his time in the Florida Conference. In retirement he has faithfully supported Clayton First United Methodist Church and its Wesley Seekers Sunday School class.

Bob was an accomplished high school and college athlete. His high school baseball team won the Mississippi state championship, and he later played basketball at Mississippi State University and Millsaps College. He shared his love of sports with his family through walking, running, golf, and watching college football.

After retiring to Northeast Georgia in 1993, he enjoyed travelling with Marjorie, oil painting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to healthcare caregivers Kari, Erika, Carey, Kelly, Shameka, with a very special thanks to Jane, his personal daily caregiver the past two years.

God has blessed us with his life. For this we are truly thankful and will cherish his memory.

The family will have a private service and committal, with a public memorial service at a later date.

Memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to Clayton First United Methodist Church (FLC debt payoff campaign), PO Box 703, Clayton, Ga. 30525 or to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 51 Children’s Way, Enterprise, FL 32725 (www.fumch.org).

