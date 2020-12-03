Body

Rev. William Asbury Craft, age 86, of Blairsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday November 20, 2020 at his granddaughter's home following an extended illness.

Asbury was born on May 13, 1934 in Powder Springs, Ga., son of the late Luther Blake Craft & Kate Camp. Asbury proudly served as Pastor for the North Georgia Methodist Conference for 29 years. He dearly loved the Lord and serving him. Asbury is preceded in death by his wife Jane Duncan Craft, a brother; Lanier Craft, and two sisters; Sue Woodwine & Armede Bynum.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law; Cindy & Danny Dockery of Mineral Bluff, Pamela and Rick Addesa of Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhonda Craft of Blairsville, son and daughter-in-law; Tommy and Joy Craft of Winder, brother and sister-in-law; Bryan & Birdie Craft of Athens, Ga., sister; Frances Parris of Columbia, S.C. Twelve grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held on Sunday November 22, 2020 from the Mountain View Chapel with Minister Matt Sikes officiating. Special music was presented by Terri Mauk and Jordan Sikes. Interment followed in the Shady Grove Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made to the Rabun Cross Society (P.O. Box 1853 Clayton, Ga. 30525) in Asbury's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

