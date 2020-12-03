Body

Richard Kenneth Dodson, 87, of Clayton went to his heavenly home November 27, 2020.

Kenneth was born in Greenville, S.C., the son of the late Wesley Cleo Dodson Sr. and the late Mary Grace Phillips Dodson Barrett. Richard worked at Burlington Industries for 30 plus years in maintenance. He was a true artist when it came to his whittling. He enjoyed creating great carvings. He enjoyed entertaining people with his harmonica playing it brought him lots of joy. Richard also enjoyed repelling, camping and fishing. Richard was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and was so proud of his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Smith Dodson; one daughter, Marcia (Cricket) Dodson; one brother, Wesley Cleo Dodson Jr.

Richard is survived by one son, Ricky Dodson (Rachel) of Gainesville, Ga.; two daughters, Elizabeth Clough of Arlington, Texas, Ann Hooper (George) of Clayton, Ga.; one sister Mary Pruitt of Gastonia, N.C.; five grandchildren Kevin Dodson, Tyler Dodson, Miranda Church, Brenna Jobe and Brandi Beck; eight great-grandchildren also survive.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donation be made to the Sid Weber Memorial Fund at P.O. Box 485 Rabun Gap, Ga. 30568 in memory of Mr. Richard Kenneth Dodson.