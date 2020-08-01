Body

Richard Patton, 75, of Seneca, S.C. went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Richard was born on January 20, 1945, to the late Wyley and Ruth Mae Self Patton. Richard had spent many of his first years in the Rabun County area, he was a certified welder and had been employed by Duke Energy, and was of the Baptist Faith..

Richard is survived by his six children: Robin James (Mark) of Morristown, Tn.; Lisa Patton of Rock Hill, S.C, Rick Patton (Colleen) of San Diego, Ca., Kim Kuss (Danny) of Clover, S.C, Karen Cooper (Rick) of York, S.C, and Jason Patton of Mt. Rest, S.C. He is also survived by his siblings; Marie Barrett (Jim) of Rock Hill, S.C., Ralph Patton (Billie) of Seneca, S.C., Ruby Gay of Sharon, S.C., Linda Barker (Ed) of Seneca, S.C., Randall Patton (Lynette) of Tallulah Falls, Ga., and Bill Patton (Carol) of York, S.C.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Annie Mae Hilton.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.

Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.