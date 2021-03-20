Body

Robert Lee "Bobby" Edwards, Jr., retired U.S. Rural Mail Carrier, crossed the finish line on Sunday, March 7, 2021.



Bobby wore out some 30 cars, including 13 Volkswagens, while driving nearly two-million miles delivering mail to Rabun County, Ga. residents on some of the most curvy backwood mountain roads in the nation.

He raced dirt tracks for 35 years and won many battles with 3-and-4-foot long large-mouth bass (at least in his version of the story.)



During retirement, he enjoyed trolling the waters of Burton, Rabun, Chatuge, and the aisles of Walmart. He loved sampling the local buffets, spending time on the lake, and traveling to Hawaii with his sweetheart Shirl.

Bobby was always a car enthusiast who loved riding around town in his antique Packard Automobiles. He never missed a NASCAR race on TV until Bubba Wallace started that racist stuff.



Bobby, as he was known by most, is survived by two sons, Edd Lee Edwards of Clayton, Ga. and David Edwards of St. Petersburg, Fla. He has three grandchildren: Staci Edwards Patton of Clayton, Ga., Shawn Edwards and Meghan LaRose both of St. Petersburg, Fla. He also has three great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.



Bobby, we love and miss you but know you are racing around in Heaven and have made it to the Great Victory Lane in the sky. Rest in Peace and God Bless.