Mr. Scott Sherman Stewart, age 52 of Griffin, Ga. passed away on October 28, 2020 at his residence.

Scott was born on December 26, 1967 in Baltimore, Md. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Stewart; first wife, Rosalyn Elizabeth Stewart. Scott was very successful in business, he loved his family and his many friends.

He loved serving the Lord, spoiling his grandsons, deep sea fishing, hunting, four-wheeling in the woods and the mud and racing cars. He was a member of Griffin First Assembly of God Church.

Mr. Scott Sherman Stewart is survived by his wife, Seleta Barroso Stewart; children, Mallory Strawn, Joseph Richey, Sierra Arnold and husband Zachary, Khloe McDaniel and husband Jonah, Micah Morris; grandsons, Waylon Arnold, Owen Arnold, and Anakin McDaniel; mother, Judith Stewart; sister, Colleen Netzer and husband Allan; brother, Mark Stewart; nieces, Emily Sue Carpenter, Ashley Carpenter.

A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 am in the sanctuary of Griffin First Assembly. Dr. Ron Crum officiated.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin was in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Scott Sherman Stewart by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.