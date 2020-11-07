Body

Ms. Tanna Kay Jones Dixon, age 37, of Mountain City, Ga., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Born August 28, 1983 in Gainesville, Ga., she was the daughter of Maurice Jones and Sandra Wall Jones.

She was of the Mormon Faith and was licensed as a CNA.

Family members in addition to her parents include, her children’s father, Michael Dixon of Ocala, Fla.; her children, Nathan Dixon and Cera Dixon of Ocala Fla.; brothers, Mark Jones of Clayton, Ga. and Bryan Nulph of Springhill, Tenn.; grandmother, Ruby Wall of Mountain City, Ga.; and many other family and friends.

A service to celebrate Tanna’s life will be held at Black Rock Mountain State Park, Shelter #2 from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

