Tom James Walker, age 75, of Alto, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Born on October 28, 1945, in Rabun County, he was the son of the late Porter and Dora Dell Emory Walker and Stepfather Carl Robinson. Mr. Walker served his country in the United States Army and was a truck driver. He was a member of the Habersham County American Legion Post #84. He loved Bluegrass, fishing, boating, and going to Everett’s Music Barn.

Survivors include his wife, Edith Walker; sons and daughters-in-laws, Tommy E. and Kelly Walker of Clarkesville and Brian and Stephanie Walker of Demorest; one daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Jonathan Goss; five grandchildren: Justin Walker, Cody Goss, Dallie Walker, Shelby Walker, and Elisabeth Walker; his brothers and sisters: Carlton Walker of Clayton, William Walker of South Carolina, Bobby Walker of Clayton, Judy Berrong of Clayton, and Iva Lee Hayes

Graveside services were held Monday, December 28, 2020, at Wade Family Cemetery with Rev. Terry Rice officiating.

