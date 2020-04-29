Body

Trudy Howard Mincemoyer, age 63, of Clayton, GA passed away April 15, 2020.

Trudy was born in Habersham County the daughter of the late Ferron Howard and the late Helen May Burrell Howard. She graduated from Rabun County High School. She worked in the Rabun County School system as a paraprofessional for many years. Trudy enjoyed hiking, water aerobics, canoeing and doing for others. But most of all she was a loving wife mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Trudy is survived by her husband, William “Billy” Mincemoyer of Clayton, GA; two sons, Chad Mincemoyer (Cagney) of Rabun Gap, John Mincemoyer of Athens, GA; two brothers, John Howard (Verna), of Persimmon, Allen Howard (Margaret), of Clayton, GA; one sister, Judy Lunsford of Rabun Gap, GA; two grandchildren Taylor Singleton, Carter Mincemoyer, a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will have a private graveside service. A public Memorial service may be held at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made to Rabun County Gideons P.O. Box 241 Clayton, GA. 30525; Food Bank of Northeast Georgia 46 Plaza Way, Clayton, GA 30525, or Rabun County Senior Center 2832 Old 441 S, Tiger, GA 30576 in memory of Trudy Mincemoyer.