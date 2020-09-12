Body

Vassie Helena Hopper, age 85, of Clayton, Ga. passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born in Rabun County on October 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John H. Garrett and Ethel Thompson. Vassie lived her life in Rabun County, Ga. where she worked in sales and management at Harper's. She was also of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, John and Ethel Garrett, by her husband, Claude J. Hopper, two sons, Doug and Dean Hopper, four brothers, Jack, Avery, Bailey and Bill Garrett and by one sister, Lassie Bradshaw. Vassie is survived by two sons, David and Greta Hopper of Clayton, GA and Ben and Callie Hopper of Clayton, GA. Three grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren also survive.

A graveside service was held at Persimmon Cemetery on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with Rev. Steve York officiating.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

An online obituary and guest register is available at www.hunterfuneralhomega.com .