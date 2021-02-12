Body

Mr. William Jack Thornton, age 92, of Winder, formerly of Clayton, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Gateway Gardens Assisted Living.

Mr. Thornton retired in 1994 from Atlanta Gas Light Company. He moved to Rabun Gap, Georgia where he lived until June 2018 before entering Gateway Gardens Assisted Living. He served the United States faithfully in the Navy.

Mr. Thornton is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Duffie Thornton; son, Michael J. Thornton; step-son, Johnny Duffie; and parents, George Moon Thornton and Willie Virginia Thornton.

Mr. Thornton is survived by his children; William "Butch" Thornton of Rabun Gap, Lynne Bell of Winder, J. Mark Thornton of Columbus, and Carrie Lee Wyant of Acworth; one step-son, Jimmy Duffie of Tucker; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in Mr. Thornton's beloved mountains.

The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Thornton to Agape Hospice at 1395 South Marietta Pkwy SE building 750 suite 730, Marietta, Ga. 30067 for the loving care that they provided.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.