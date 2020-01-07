Body

Winfred Julius Speed, 66, of the Warwoman community, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 23, 2019. He lived most of his life in Rabun County working mainly as an equipment operator, and retired from the Town of Franklin, North Carolina. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Davis Speed, and brother, William Logan Speed. He is survived by his mother, Betty Speed Roane, step-father Alex Roane, children Tanya Bleckley (Gary) of Clayton, Ga. and Eric Speed (Kimberly) of Franklin, N.C., granddaughter Rayna Bleckley and step-granddaughter, Brooke Bleckley both of Clayton, Ga. Also surviving are his step-brother Greg Roane of Tiger, Ga., step-sisters, Julia Butler (Don) of Broxton, Georgia and Tracy Thompson of Cleveland, Ga. In addition to his family, he is survived by his “nurse” Amber Peete.



Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 26 at Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Ga. with Rev. Madison McCrackin officiating. Interment was at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sid Weber Memorial Fund.



The family will be at the home of Betty Speed Roane 7098 Warwoman Road Clayton, Georgia 30525.



Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.



