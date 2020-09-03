COVID guidelines set for RCHS home football games

Body

Frank Snyder Memorial Stadium will operate at 50-percent capacity according to COVID-19 football attendance guidelines released last week by Rabun County Schools.

Rabun’s COVID-19 policy touches on many areas, from ticketing to field access and concessions. The guidelines, updated last Friday, are subject to change.

Rabun County High will begin its season Friday night at Ridgeland High in Walker County, then meet Prince Avenue Christian in the Sept. 11 home opener. The Ridgeland game will start at 7:30 p.m. at Bowers and Painter Field in Rossville.

The home opener should have a jolt of extra excitement, as RCHS announced last weekend on Twitter that ESPNU will broadcast the game. Kickoff will be 8 p.m.

Stadium capacity

Once 50-percent capacity is reached, no more spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium. Red Seat Season Pass holders are already included in the capacity count, so those seats are guaranteed.

Stadium seating

Spectators are expected to maintain social distancing to the greatest extent possible while in the stadium stands. Household members are the exception.

General admission seating is first-come, first-serve on both the home and visitors sides. Gates do not open until 5:30 p.m. Pre-K through eighth-grade students will only be admitted if accompanied by an adult.

Tickets

For the first two home games, tickets will be available for presale at the Board of Education offices at the following dates and times: Sept. 8-10, from 1-4 p.m. for the general public, and Sept. 16-17, from 1-4 p.m. for the general public.

Digital tickets are available at GoFan.com in limited quantities. Visiting fans are encouraged to buy their tickets digitally to ensure availability.

On-track student section tickets will be available to RCHS students on Fridays in the cafeteria. All RCHS students must have a ticket to enter the student sections.

Spectators

It is strongly recommended that spectators wear facemasks or coverings at all times.

All spectators are expected to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to traveling to the game. Spectators with fevers or any symptoms are asked to remain home.

Social distancing and COVID-19 prevention signage will be posted throughout the stadium. It is the responsibility of all fans to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible at all times.

Large social gatherings in pavilion areas and courtyards, pick-up/tag football, etc., are not permitted. All spectators are required to remain in the stands unless visiting the concession stands or restrooms.

No spectators will be allowed on the track or field before, during or after the event. All students/children must remain in the stands and under the supervision of their parents at all times. Spectators who do not monitor their children will be asked to leave the stadium.

No pets are allowed on school property at any time. Service animals must be properly identified.

RCHS students

On-track student sections will be restricted to RCHS students with an approved ticket. Student tickets will be available in the cafeteria on the day of each home game.

Student tickets will indicate which on-track student section they are assigned. Students must remain in their assigned section throughout the duration of the game.

Students will enter through the student screening checkpoint at the stadium entrance behind the Fine Arts Building.

Students must submit to a temperature screening prior to entering the on-track student section. Students with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed entry to the on-track student sections.

Students in the on-track student sections will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

On-track student sections will follow social distancing guidelines at all times. Students who refuse to follow those guidelines will be asked to leave immediately.

Field access

All access to the field and track area is limited to authorized personnel only, and RCHS sideline passes will be required to enter those areas. Authorized personnel should have their pass out and visible at all times.

To ensure the safety of players and coaches, no spectators will be allowed on the track or football field before, during or after the event.

Concessions

Cashless payment options will available at all concession stand locations.

All concession stand workers will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to working the event. Workers who show symptoms will not be allowed to work the event and will be encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.

All concession stand workers will be educated in the importance and expectation of increased frequent hand washing. They will be required to wear a face covering and gloves when in the presence of other workers and spectators.

Concession stand lines will be clearly marked, and social distancing should be practiced by everyone in line.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available at all concession stand locations. All concession stands will undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitation.