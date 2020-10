Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer, Sports editor

Photo courtesy of Tallulah Falls School. From left are Tallulah Falls volleyball seniors Katy Corbett, Rebekah Jennings and Abby Carlan.

A four-set win over visiting East Jackson last Thursday was the 10th in 12 matches for the Tallulah Falls School volleyball squad. On a night where the program honored its three seniors — Abby…