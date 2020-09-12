Wildcats' Old invited to Myrtle Beach football bowl showcase

Body

Rabun County High junior offensive lineman Bear Old has been invited to the 15th annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Dec. 27-30 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Offense-Defense All-American Bowl is comprised of the best youth and high school talent in the country, and a championship event that honors and creates national exposure for top-ranked athletes.

Hand-selected rosters, according to the bowl’s website, are the product of intense preseason scouting from hundreds of Offense-Defense coaching personnel. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Old is a preseason all-state selection, and has a 3.7 GPA.