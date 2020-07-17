Chamber president to be county employee

Wayne Knuckles/The Clayton Tribune. Rabun Chamber of Commerce President Juanita Shope has been hired by the county as a Business Development and Marketing Specialist. Meeting to discuss the appointment at the new Welcome Center on Highway 441 are, from left, Rick Story, executive director of the Development Authority of Rabun County, Claude Dillard, Development Authority board chairman and Dillard City Council member, Shope and Irene Bynum Faith, chairman of the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce.