Class of 2020 has their moment in the spotlight

Body

CLAYTON—The Class of 2020 finally had their moment on center stage Saturday, capping off one of the most successful--and unusual—years in the history of Rabun County High School.

A national health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus shut down classroom instruction midway through the second semester.

Graduation ceremonies planned for June had to be postponed.

But as a luminous full moon began to rise over Frank Snyder Memorial Stadium, members of the Class of 2020 returned for a final time to take a bow and receive their diplomas.

Earlier in the day, a similar event was held indoors at the Fine Arts Building.

Graduates had the opportunity to receive their diploma individually, with only family members and school administration officials in attendance.

Both ceremonies brought smiles, grins and a few tears to students and family members alike.

“We are a class that has persevered through many obstacles, challenges and hardships,” said Class Historian Mason Sprinkle.

“I never thought, in our current situation that required us to spend many hours at home, that I would miss coming to school every day,” said Class Salutatorian Will Hightower. “Class of 2020, never forget that we can get through anything. I’m proud to call myself a Wildcat from Rabun County.”

Hightower, along with fellow senior Dylan Long, were the recipients of this year’s Wildcat Pride Award, voted on by faculty and staff.

“These award winners have demonstrated leadership and high moral character, involvement in extracurricular activities, high standards in the classroom and service to others,” Principal Justin Spillers said.

“How blessed we all are to be a part of such an extraordinary school system,” said Class Valedictorian Ali Ramey. “Being at RCHS has given us all the foundation we will need to be successful in our futures. I hope that as we move on with our lives, we will never forget the amazing opportunities we were given just because we went to Rabun County High.”