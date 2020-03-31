Clayton to broadcast meeting on social media, public asked not to attend

Body

The Clayton City Council will hold a special called meeting on Monday, March 30 at 9 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 community concerns.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, city officials said the public will not be allowed to attend this meeting in person.

However, to view the meeting live, visit https://www.facebook.com/cissy.henry.92 at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

Cissy Henry, city manager, said that the video will be posted on the City of Clayton Facebook page shortly after the meeting. Their page can be accessed by visiting https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Clayton-GA-110030310385774/

The Clayton Tribune will be in attendance.

If you have questions or concerns or want more information, contact Clayton City Hall at 706-782-4512.