COVID-19 cases are rising again in Rabun

CLAYTON—Rabun County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the most in a single day in nearly three weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In the last two weeks, a total of 87 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Rabun County. A total of 11 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 so far.

As of Tuesday, the 7-day moving average for Rabun County stood at 5.6 cases. The all-time high was recorded Nov. 23 at 7.1 cases.

According to the Dept. of Rural Health, a 7-day moving average takes the number of cases reported in the past 7 days, adds them up, and divides it by 7 to provide an average over time.

Rabun County has reported 593 cases of COVID-19 in 2020.

Of that number, the vast majority have recovered, while some have been hospitalized and nearly a dozen died from the disease.

The number of Rabun County residents testing positive for COVID-19 increased over the past week.

An average of 13.1 percent of tests administered locally have produced positive results. The average is 10 percent, according to GDPH.

Statewide, a total of 424,929 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Georgia, resulting in 8,798 deaths and 35,063 hospitalizations.