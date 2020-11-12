Rabun's COVID-19 cases rising

Body

CLAYTON—Rabun County is one of a growing number of communities reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past month, according to the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

Rabun has been identified as both an “emerging county of interest” and a “high transmission county” on the GDPH website.

An emerging county of interest is one that has shown both with a greater than five percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Neighboring Union, White, and Habersham counties share the designation.

A “high transmission county” is one where the 14-day transmission rate is greater than 100 cases per 100,00 county residents and where the 14-day average for positive PCR tests (a COVID-19 test) is greater than 10 percent.

All counties bordering Rabun County share this designation.

Rabun County has had 447 cases of COVID-19 reported to date, according to GDPH.

A total of 11 Rabun County residents, ranging in age from 37-90, have died of COVID-19 related complications to date.

The website also lists Rabun County COVID-19 cases by age group:

The majority of positive cases have been in the 18-29 year old category with 92, followed by ages 60-69 (71 cases), ages 30-39 (70 cases) and ages 50-59 (63 cases).

Rabun County has reported 31 new cases in the past two weeks, for a 14-day case rate of 182.5 per 100,000 population.

The 14-day rate for nearby counties includes:

N Towns: 390.56 per 100,000 population

Union: 260.51 per 100,000 population

White: 233.01 per 100, 000 population

Habersham: 150.66 per 100,000 population

Stephens: 212.7 per 100,000 population